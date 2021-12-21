Falcons release depth chart before Week 16 contest vs. Lions

Now that Erik Harris has been placed on IR with a chest injury, the primary change to this week's depth chart ahead of Atlanta's at-home matchup against the Lions comes with Jaylinn Hawkins stepping up as starting safety. Last week, Harris underwent a successful, yet season-ending surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. To fill in the gap in the secondary, Shawn Williams has been activated from the practice squad as Hawkins' backup.

Hawkins now has a great opportunity to prove he can be a full-time starter next year. So far this year, he has started three games, achieved two interceptions and completed 20 tackles (12 unassisted). Considering he remains at starter for the next few weeks, Hawkins now has the ability to start laying the foundation for what his role could look like next season.