Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart before Week 16 contest vs. Lions

Erik Harris moved to IR with a chest injury

Dec 21, 2021 at 04:09 PM
Abby.CMS.headshot
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

depthchart_12_21

Now that Erik Harris has been placed on IR with a chest injury, the primary change to this week's depth chart ahead of Atlanta's at-home matchup against the Lions comes with Jaylinn Hawkins stepping up as starting safety. Last week, Harris underwent a successful, yet season-ending surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. To fill in the gap in the secondary, Shawn Williams has been activated from the practice squad as Hawkins' backup.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hawkins now has a great opportunity to prove he can be a full-time starter next year. So far this year, he has started three games, achieved two interceptions and completed 20 tackles (12 unassisted). Considering he remains at starter for the next few weeks, Hawkins now has the ability to start laying the foundation for what his role could look like next season.

That's all for this week's depth chart adjustments. Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Qadree Ollison
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen -or- Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Dante Fowler Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun
OLB Steven Means Adetokunbo Ogundeji James Vaughters
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall
S Jaylinn Hawkins Shawn Williams
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Thomas Morstead
LS Josh Harris
H Thomas Morstead
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Avery Williams
AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'Faith over Fear': How Dwaune Jones' unique approach has made him one of the league's best talent evaluators

Over a decade in the NFL, Jones has been successful because of his unwavering confidence and willingness to embrace mistakes. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

Saints the only NFC South team to move up; Bengals highest AFC North squad
news

Breaking down the Falcons "sour" loss to San Francisco 49ers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Taking a look back at the emotions that encapsulated the 31-13 loss for the Falcons.
news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's first season, short-yardage struggles, upgrades up front, NFL Draft needs and where Falcons go from here

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Was the accumulation of explosive plays in loss to 49ers where things went wrong for Falcons? Yes and no

Tori's Takeaways: Arthur Smith said the explosive plays are a misnomer of the game. Problems lay in situational mistakes for the Falcons. 
news

Bair: Falcons let biggest playoff opportunity since 2017 slip away

Falcons suffer significant setback by losing high-stakes contest with 49ers
news

Russell Gage shines on tough day for Falcons offense

Gage has evolved into one of the Falcons' most consistent offensive weapons. 
news

Three gut reactions from Falcons game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons suffered a 31-13 loss to the 49ers in crucial game with major playoff implications
news

Inactives: Updating the game day status of Dante Fowler vs. San Francisco 49ers

The switch up at backup quarterback continues with Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks.
news

Bair: Stakes have been raised, playoffs can be mentioned, entering massive 49ers clash

Victory puts Falcons in realistic position to make the postseason
news

Five things to watch as Falcons head west to face San Francisco 49ers

This is a must-win game for the Falcons, and 49ers, too. Exactly who comes out on top has a number of playoff implications for the NFC.

Top News

Falcons release depth chart before Week 16 contest vs. Lions

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

Breaking down the Falcons "sour" loss to San Francisco 49ers: Inside Tori's Notebook

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's first season, short-yardage struggles, upgrades up front, NFL Draft needs and where Falcons go from here

Advertising