Falcons release depth chart before Week 15 contest vs. 49ers

Hayden Hurst back in the starting lineup after return from IR

Dec 14, 2021 at 12:31 PM
Abby Patrick

Digital Seasonal Media Assistant

Ahead of their upcoming matchup against the 49ers in San Francisco, the Falcons saw few changes to their depth chart since. The biggest change comes with the return of Hayden Hurst to his starting tight end spot. After recovering from an ankle injury he suffered late in the Week 10 Dallas game, Atlanta activated Hurst from injured reserve against Carolina, where he caught a pass from Matt Ryan for a touchdown.

Other changes to this week's depth chart include shuffling Lee Smith to the secondary tight end position behind starter Kyle Pitts, the addition of Qadree Ollison as a third-string running back and the removal of Emmanuel Ellerbee as a secondary linebacker due to his placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

That's all for this week's depth chart adjustments. Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Qadree Ollison
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Dante Fowler Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun
OLB Steven Means Adetokunbo Ogundeji James Vaughters
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Thomas Morstead
LS Josh Harris
H Thomas Morstead
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Avery Williams
