Falcons release depth chart before Week 15 contest vs. 49ers

Ahead of their upcoming matchup against the 49ers in San Francisco, the Falcons saw few changes to their depth chart since. The biggest change comes with the return of Hayden Hurst to his starting tight end spot. After recovering from an ankle injury he suffered late in the Week 10 Dallas game, Atlanta activated Hurst from injured reserve against Carolina, where he caught a pass from Matt Ryan for a touchdown.
Other changes to this week's depth chart include shuffling Lee Smith to the secondary tight end position behind starter Kyle Pitts, the addition of Qadree Ollison as a third-string running back and the removal of Emmanuel Ellerbee as a secondary linebacker due to his placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
That's all for this week's depth chart adjustments. Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Tajae Sharpe
|Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Qadree Ollison
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Dante Fowler
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|OLB
|Steven Means
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|James Vaughters
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Thomas Morstead
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Avery Williams