NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Buccaneers take top spot, Cardinals fall, Chiefs climb and Falcons rise after beating Panthers

Browns and 49ers move up after big wins that could impact AFC, NFC playoff races

Dec 14, 2021 at 12:49 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Playoff races are starting to shape up in both the AFC and NFC. Right now, with four weeks left, there are far more combatants than there are spots available.

That'll make this season's final month intriguing as heck, with several key and decisive matchups. Sunday's clash between the Falcons and 49ers is one. The local squad can stay in it and claim a key tiebreaker in the process. So, yeah, big game.

There are plenty more that will separate things, including at the top of both conferences. We saw one Monday night between the Rams and Cardinals, which caused some shakeup at the top. Outside of that matchup, most of the good teams stayed good and the bad teams stayed bad.

Let's take a look at our NFL Power Rankings heading Week 15 action.

(10-3)
1
1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa’s scoring like crazy. Tom Brady is doing GOAT-type things at 180 years old.
(10-3)
2
1
Green Bay Packers
Devante Adams asked a good question on Twitter. When has mocking the belt ever worked out well? I’ve got the answer: never. Discount Double-Check!!
(10-3)
3
2
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray threw a perfect strike Monday night while running 17 mph. Who does that?
(9-4)
4
1
Kansas City Chiefs
Don’t step on Superman’s cape. Don’t spit into the wind. And don’t stomp on the Chiefs logo.
(9-4)
5
2
Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald is not human. Block him with everyone you have.
(9-4)
6
2
New England Patriots
The Pats are tough as nails. And now rested after their bye.
(9-4)
7
1
Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons has a lot of hardware coming his way.
(9-4)
8
Tennessee Titans
Titans drew the Jags. That’s like landing on a free space, but it’s one that keeps atop their division.
(8-5)
9
2
Los Angeles Chargers
Did you see that 65-yard rocket Justin Herbert threw for a touchdown? No worries if not. It’ll be in his highlight reel forever.
(8-5)
10
1
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens better hope Lamar Jackson’s ankle is okay. They’re in huge trouble if it’s not.
(7-6)
11
3
San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle is the best tight end in football right now. He can take over a game in a way few others can.
(7-6)
12
4
Cleveland Browns
If you're gonna draft a non-quarterback at No. 1 overall, make it Myles Garrett. Dominant force.
(7-6)
13
3
Buffalo Bills
What on Earth is happening in Buffalo? Super talented team can’t get right. Heads might roll if the Bills miss the playoffs.
(7-6)
14
1
Indianapolis Colts
Indy has done well against a bunch of so-so teams. The real test comes up after the bye, against the Patriots and Cardinals.
(7-6)
15
3
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals started so hot. Now they’re clawing to stay relevant.
(7-6)
16
3
Denver Broncos
The Broncos win and honor Demaryius Thomas, one of the best Broncos (and Yellow Jackets) to ever do it.
(6-7)
17
15
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikes are so lucky Dalvin Cook wasn’t down for the count. NFL’s best running back. There. I said it.
(6-7)
18
1
Washington Football Team
The Football Team must try to stay in the hunt, maybe without a starting quarterback and a top receiver. Good luck.
(6-6-1)
19
4
Pittsburgh Steelers
You see Chase Claypool celebrating during a hurry-up? Young buck (hopefully) learned a hard lesson in loss to Vikings.
(6-7)
20
1
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are in the playoff hunt. Yet Philly fans still want to bench their quarterback. No shocker there.
(6-7)
21
2
FALCONS
Falcons are staying in the fight. That’s due to improved rushing, defense and a head coach who gets it.
(6-7)
22
2
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins have to hope the bye didn’t cool them off.
(6-7)
23
1
New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara’s back. And the Saints are suddenly a threat again.


(6-7)
24
6
Las Vegas Raiders
That’s what you get for stomping on another team’s logo. That was amateur hour for the Silver and Black.
(5-8)
25
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks might be figuring things out a bit too late.
(5-8)
26
4
Carolina Panthers
Can you believe the Panthers started with three straight wins? 2-8 ever since. Panthers are a mess.
(4-9)
27
1
Chicago Bears
This Justin Fields kid can play. Get him away from Matt Nagy as fast as you can.
(4-9)
28
1
New York Giants
Think Giants fan can pull Eli out of Manning-Cast and hand him a helmet?
(3-10)
29
1
New York Jets
Kris Rhim and I were talking about this on the trip home from Charlotte: Being a Jets quarterback must stink. You’re on the back page of the New York Post every week, getting pummeled next to a snarky headline. That must stink.
(1-11-1)
30
1
Detroit Lions
Followed up that big first win with a stinker against Denver. Hope the Lions enjoyed last week’s postgame celly. Might be their only one.
(2-11)
31
Houston Texans
Poor Brandin Cooks. Great player stuck in NFL H-E-double hockey sticks.
(2-11)
32
2
Jacksonville Jaguars
“If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds.” That was Urban Meyer’s response to a story about a toxic work environment under his stewardship. He isn’t concerned about what’s going on, only about whether it leaks. That’s majoring in the minor, right there.
