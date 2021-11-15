Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart before Week 11 contest vs. Patriots

Edge rusher order shuffled with Steven Means now on injured reserve

Nov 15, 2021 at 03:19 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons got a starting edge rusher back last week but lost another. That wasn't part of the Falcons' plan to make the position group whole by bringing Dante Fowler off injured reserve in time to play the Dallas Cowboys.

Having him take Steven Means' roster spot was surely a disappointment, but a necessary move with the veteran being moved to injured reserve with a knee injury.

Fowler has taken Means' starting spot opposite Ade Ogundeji on the team's Week 11 depth chart, released by the team on Monday afternoon, before Thursday night's game against New England.

That was the only change, providing relative calm after tons of roster moves the previous week. Few changes is also not a shock considering the Falcons' quick turnaround for a midweek game.

Check out the full depth chart below:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Tajae Sharpe Christian Blake
TE Kyle Pitts Lee Smith
LT Jake Matthews Jason Spriggs
LG Jalen Mayfield Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy Drew Dalman
RG Chris Lindstrom Drew Dalman
RT Kaleb McGary Jason Spriggs Colby Gossett
TE Hayden Hurst Keith Smith
WR Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Frank Darby
RB Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson Wayne Gallman
QB Matt Ryan Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison Ta'Quon Graham Anthony Rush
DL Jonathan Bullard Mike Pennel John Cominsky
OLB Dante Folwer Brandon Copeland
LB Deion Jones Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun Daren Bates
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji James Vaughters
CB A.J. Terrell Darren Hall Chris Williamson
S Erik Harris Jaylinn Hawkins
S Duron Harmon Richie Grant
CB Fabian Moreau Avery Williams Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Reserve
K Younghoe Koo
P Dustin Colquitt
LS Josh Harris
H Dustin Colquitt
PR Avery Williams Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson
