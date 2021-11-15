Falcons release depth chart before Week 11 contest vs. Patriots

The Falcons got a starting edge rusher back last week but lost another. That wasn't part of the Falcons' plan to make the position group whole by bringing Dante Fowler off injured reserve in time to play the Dallas Cowboys.
Having him take Steven Means' roster spot was surely a disappointment, but a necessary move with the veteran being moved to injured reserve with a knee injury.
Fowler has taken Means' starting spot opposite Ade Ogundeji on the team's Week 11 depth chart, released by the team on Monday afternoon, before Thursday night's game against New England.
That was the only change, providing relative calm after tons of roster moves the previous week. Few changes is also not a shock considering the Falcons' quick turnaround for a midweek game.
Check out the full depth chart below:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Tajae Sharpe
|Christian Blake
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Lee Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Jason Spriggs
|LG
|Jalen Mayfield
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Matt Hennessy
|Drew Dalman
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Drew Dalman
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Jason Spriggs
|Colby Gossett
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Keith Smith
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Frank Darby
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Wayne Gallman
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Josh Rosen
|Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Tyeler Davison
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|Jonathan Bullard
|Mike Pennel
|John Cominsky
|OLB
|Dante Folwer
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Deion Jones
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Daren Bates
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|James Vaughters
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darren Hall
|Chris Williamson
|S
|Erik Harris
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Duron Harmon
|Richie Grant
|CB
|Fabian Moreau
|Avery Williams
|Kendall Sheffield
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Dustin Colquitt
|LS
|Josh Harris
|H
|Dustin Colquitt
|PR
|Avery Williams
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson