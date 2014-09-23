Falcons Play 60 with Local Students

"Go Falcons!" echoed loudly inside the Margaret Winn Holt Elementary School gymnasium, late Tuesday morning, signaling the start of the Atlanta Falcons Gatorade Junior Training Camp, the kickoff event for the eighth year of the First Down for Fitness program, presented by the employees of Marsh & McLennan Agency and Publix Supermarkets.

First Down for Fitness is a three-month long program, from early September through the end of November, and challenges children grades third through seventh in Georgia to participate in physical activities and lead healthier lives. The program is incentive-based and rewards students for being active for 60 minutes each day, five days a week. Over 72,000 students in 222 schools across the state participate in the program, as well as four schools from Mexico City, Mexico.

One hundred and fifteen fifth graders were eagerly waiting to see which of the five stations set up for the event, which is part of the National Football League's Play 60 movement, they would start at. They sat on the gym floor staring up at Atlanta Falcons kicker Josh Harris, this year's ambassador for the program, offensive tackle Lamar Holmes, and practice squad safety Sean Baker, who took time out of their off day to come to the event.

The fact that the players took the time to come out and participate with the students "sends a strong message," said principal Ellyce Cone.