Falcons Play 60 with Local Students

Sep 23, 2014 at 10:00 AM

First Down for Fitness Kickoff Event

First Down for Fitness kicked off at Margaret Winn Holt Elementary school in Lawrenceville where students had a chance to get on their feet with Falcons players and volunteers.

T Lamar Holmes helps out at one of the stations.
K Matt Bryant tosses the ball.
S Sean Baker gathers his station after an activity.
K Matt Bryant tosses the ball to a kid.
K Matt Bryant breaks down a group of kids
"Go Falcons!" echoed loudly inside the Margaret Winn Holt Elementary School gymnasium, late Tuesday morning, signaling the start of the Atlanta Falcons Gatorade Junior Training Camp, the kickoff event for the eighth year of the First Down for Fitness program, presented by the employees of Marsh & McLennan Agency and Publix Supermarkets.           

First Down for Fitness is a three-month long program, from early September through the end of November, and challenges children grades third through seventh in Georgia to participate in physical activities and lead healthier lives. The program is incentive-based and rewards students for being active for 60 minutes each day, five days a week. Over 72,000 students in 222 schools across the state participate in the program, as well as four schools from Mexico City, Mexico.

One hundred and fifteen fifth graders were eagerly waiting to see which of the five stations set up for the event, which is part of the National Football League's Play 60 movement, they would start at. They sat on the gym floor staring up at Atlanta Falcons kicker Josh Harris, this year's ambassador for the program, offensive tackle Lamar Holmes, and practice squad safety Sean Baker, who took time out of their off day to come to the event.

The fact that the players took the time to come out and participate with the students "sends a strong message," said principal Ellyce Cone.

As the students got sectioned off to their stations, which included quarterback, running back, and defensive back stations, a fitness station, and an obstacle course, the energy in the gym spiked. Once all of the students were distributed around the gym, the music was turned on and the activities began.

Falcons at Work - September 22

The Atlanta Falcons are back at the Branch preparing for a two-game road stretch starting this Sunday in Minnesota against the Vikings. Check out these pictures of Monday's practice.

CB Robert Alford
QB Matt Ryan
RB Steven Jackson
CB Josh Wilson
FS Dwight Lowery
WR Devin Hester
DE Osi Umenyiora, DE Tyson Jackson and DT Jonathan Babineaux
WR Devin Hester, WR Harry Douglas and WR Roddy White
K Matt Bryant and tight ends coach, Chris Scelfo
CB Robert Alford and CB Desmond Trufant
WR Devin Hester, WR Harry Douglas and WR Roddy White
G Jon Asamoah
WR Harry Douglas
Head coach Mike Smith
DE Osi Umenyiora, DE Tyson Jackson and DT Jonathan Babineaux
CB Robert Alford
WR Devin Hester
WR Roddy White
T Jake Mattews
T Terren Jones
WR Harry Douglas
C Joe Hawley
WR Bernard Reedy
DE Ra'Shede Hageman high fives C James Stone
Offensive coordinator, Dirk Koetter, assistant offensive line coach, Wade Harman, and offensive line coach, Mike Tice, talk before practice
S Dwight Lowery and S William Moore talk to secondary coach, Tim Lewis
QB T.J. Yates
Mike Nolan, defensive coordinator
Defensive Line coach Bryan Cox with DT Corey Peters and DE Osi Umenyiora
For 60 minutes, the students ran back and forth, throwing and catching footballs. They ran through ladder drills and cone drills, scored touchdowns on a large padded mat and danced without a care in the world.

"Whatever may be going on in their world, they see a professional athlete, maybe they forget about the bad stuff and they enjoy that moment," said Bryant.

The program, which is designed to get kids involved in physical activity, brings Falcons players to participate with students in hopes of bringing a smile to their faces. Although the players are touching the lives of the children they are teaching, the children are touching the lives of the players just as much, if not more.

"They get to see us outside of our helmet, outside of our shoulder pads, see who we are, see how we interact with them," Holmes said. "At the end of the day, I'm a big kid myself at heart. I would probably sit down and watch cartoons with them."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

