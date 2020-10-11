Falcons-Panthers inactives: Julio Jones ruled out for game

Fantasy football managers take note: The Falcons have officially ruled out Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Panthers

Oct 11, 2020 at 11:28 AM
Will McFadden

Fantasy football managers take note: The Atlanta Falcons have officially ruled out Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Jones missed the entire week of practice after re-injuring his hamstring during the team's Monday night loss to the Green Bay Packers. With him on the sidelines, the Falcons will turn to Calvin Ridley to lead the way. He won't do it alone, of course, as Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake will play a role.

In addition to Jones being ruled out, the Falcons will also be without rookie Jaylinn Hawkins. Notably, a number of starters, including Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Takk McKinley are available for the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives as they seek to earn their first win of the season:

