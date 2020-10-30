Falcons-Panthers inactives: Ito Smith, Marlon Davidson out for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons will be without a few young players for Thursday night's matchup against the Panthers

Oct 29, 2020 at 08:02 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200913_Gradient-Jersey-Swap_SEAatATL_AH1_8046
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have made running back Ito Smith inactive for the first time this season, as Qadree Ollison will get his first action of the season. The team will also be without rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and defensive end Takk McKinley, who was ruled out on Wednesday.

Star wide receiver Julio Jones will face the Panthers for the first time this season after missing the first matchup due to a hamstring injury. His presence will be important for an Atlanta team seeking its second win of the season.

Here is the full list of inactive players for Atlanta:

_atCAR_inactives.jpg

