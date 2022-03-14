Falcons offseason checklist: What are the priorities of free agency? 

4. Finding depth at wide receiver

Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season. Russell Gage is a free agent. Olamide Zaccheaus is a restricted free agent. The only receiver currently under contract that caught a pass in 2021 is Frank Darby. The Falcons have work to do to strengthen this position group. Even if they bring back Gage or Zaccheaus or both it would perhaps behoove the organization to look for reinforcements through the Draft, yes, but also through free agency.

The Falcons wouldn't have to put significant money down on a receiver in free agent if they didn't want to, but it is an option if there is someone on the market they like. Again, they have a bit more cap space to work with this year than they did last year. If Darby is the only receiver left, refilling this position group would have to be a top priority of the offseason.

5. Two words: Pass Rush

The Falcons lack of pass rush is a problem. And it's something that will take time and money to fix. Like receivers, top tier edge rushers are an expensive commodity on the open market, perhaps too expensive for the Falcons right now. While the organization could go after an edge rusher in the draft, that lone rookie won't be enough to change the Falcons pass rush, regardless of how talented said pass rusher is.