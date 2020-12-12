Falcons officially rule Kaleb McGary out vs. Chargers

McGary had been listed as questionable on the team's Friday game report due to personal matters

Dec 12, 2020 at 03:35 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

McGary

The Atlanta Falcons have officially downgraded starting right tackle Kaleb McGary to out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

McGary had been listed as questionable on the team's Friday game report due to personal matters, and he becomes the fourth starter ruled out for the contest, joining Julio Jones, Ricardo Allen and James Carpenter. McGary's absence could prove especially troubling for Atlanta, because the Chargers have one of the league's premier young pass rushers in Joey Bosa.

Bosa frequently rushes from the left side of the Chargers' defense, so he goes up against opponent's right tackles. McGary has been solid throughout the season, and he held All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan without a sack in the Falcons' most recent game against the Saints. Bosa currently leads the Chargers with 7.5 sacks, and his 24 quarterback hits are tied for the second-most in the NFL with Aaron Donald and Leonard Williams.

It's unclear at this moment who the Falcons will turn to without McGary in the lineup. Matt Gono and John Wetzel are the primary backups at tackle for Atlanta, and Gono was used as a backup swing player last season, so perhaps he will earn his first start of the season.

With McGary ruled out, the Falcons have flexed two players from their practice squad for the game: Defensive back T.J. Green and offensive lineman Willie Wright.

