How to watch Falcons vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Since 2016, the Falcons lead the NFL with a 14-2 record over the final four games of each season. Since drafting Matt Ryan in 2008, the Falcons have 32 wins from Weeks 14-17, the most in the NFC and the third-most in the NFL over that span. Only New England (37) and Pittsburgh (33) have more wins in the final quarter of the season in the past 12 years. Atlanta will look to continue that success as they begin the final quarter of the season on Sunday.