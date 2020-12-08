How to watch Falcons vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Atlanta Falcons will look to improve to 3-0 against the AFC West this season as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in Week 13.
HOW TO WATCH
What: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Dec. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
- TV: FOX
- TV Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Brock Huard (color analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*_Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. _
Since 2016, the Falcons lead the NFL with a 14-2 record over the final four games of each season. Since drafting Matt Ryan in 2008, the Falcons have 32 wins from Weeks 14-17, the most in the NFC and the third-most in the NFL over that span. Only New England (37) and Pittsburgh (33) have more wins in the final quarter of the season in the past 12 years. Atlanta will look to continue that success as they begin the final quarter of the season on Sunday.