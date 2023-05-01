Falcons agree to terms with six undrafted free agents

Group features three receivers, linebacker out of LSU

May 01, 2023 at 04:18 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have agreed to terms with six undrafted free agents, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Here's the list:

  • DL Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
  • WR Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist
  • LB Mike Jones Jr., LSU
  • WR Xavier Malone, Henderson State
  • WR Justin Marshall, Buffalo
  • RB Carlos Washington Jr., Southeastern Louisiana

You'll surely notice that list is relatively short. The Falcons entered the NFL Draft with tons of guys already under contract. Then they added six more through the selection process, leaving but a few open roster spots. There could certainly be some shuffling as the offseason program progresses, but the Falcons have kept their undrafted number low to this point.

You'll also notice that have this grouping plays the same spot. The Falcons need receivers in the short- and long-term, creating both competition and opportunity for young guys to make the team if they stand out all camp. That's especially true after the Falcons didn't draft someone at the position, and have just Drake London under contract beyond this season at the position group. There are also a lot of smaller school guys on the list after the team drafted exclusively from Power 5 schools.

These guys will show up for the first time at rookie minicamp, where they'll be joined by the draft class and some tryout players.

2023 Draft Pics | War Room

Join us as we go into the War Room for the Atlanta Falcons' picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot looks on in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks with head coach Arthur Smith during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks with head coach Arthur Smith during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Rich McKay smiles in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Rich McKay smiles in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks with head coach Arthur Smith in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks with head coach Arthur Smith in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks with head coach Arthur Smith in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks with head coach Arthur Smith in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Greg Beadles looks on in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Greg Beadles looks on in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot hugs Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot hugs Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot smiles in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot smiles in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot talks on the phone in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank claps in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank claps in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Rich McKay smiles in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Rich McKay smiles in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks at the TV in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks at the TV in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

View of the board in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
View of the board in the war room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Inside the War Room during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 3 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

