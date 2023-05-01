Falcons agree to terms with six undrafted free agents

The Falcons have agreed to terms with six undrafted free agents, the team announced on Monday afternoon.
Here's the list:
- DL Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
- WR Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist
- LB Mike Jones Jr., LSU
- WR Xavier Malone, Henderson State
- WR Justin Marshall, Buffalo
- RB Carlos Washington Jr., Southeastern Louisiana
You'll surely notice that list is relatively short. The Falcons entered the NFL Draft with tons of guys already under contract. Then they added six more through the selection process, leaving but a few open roster spots. There could certainly be some shuffling as the offseason program progresses, but the Falcons have kept their undrafted number low to this point.
You'll also notice that have this grouping plays the same spot. The Falcons need receivers in the short- and long-term, creating both competition and opportunity for young guys to make the team if they stand out all camp. That's especially true after the Falcons didn't draft someone at the position, and have just Drake London under contract beyond this season at the position group. There are also a lot of smaller school guys on the list after the team drafted exclusively from Power 5 schools.
These guys will show up for the first time at rookie minicamp, where they'll be joined by the draft class and some tryout players.
