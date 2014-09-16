Falcons March Returning for Thursday's Game

Get your marching shoes on and join the Falcons each home gameday during the 2014 regular season as the Drumline, Hype Crew and Freddie Falcon lead a new tradition into Falcons history.
The Falcons March, a walk from Centennial Olympic Park to State Farm Falcons Landing, will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET before the Falcons kickoff against the Buccaneers.
Falcons fans are asked to meet at the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, [located at 235 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta, 30303](https://www.google.com/maps/preview?ie=UTF-8&fb=1&gl=us&sll=33.759551,-84.394365&sspn=0.0274017,0.0439464&cid=11916425349287018701&q=Metro Atlanta Chamber&ei=EOAFVIeIDcLoggTNk4KoBQ&ved=0CIUBEPwSKAAwDg), before 6:30 p.m. The March will continue down Marietta Street and turn onto International Blvd. before ending at State Farm Falcons Landing.