Falcons List Nine Players on Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons injury report has a total of nine players listed on it.

Wednesday's report shows that five Falcons did not participate. CB Robert Alford (groin), LB Justin Durant (calf), WR Leonard Hankerson (hamstring), S William Moore (groin) and C Mike Person (ankle) were listed as non-participants.

On a more positive note, CB Desmond Trufant was able to participate in individual drills and was limited after suffering a back injury that kept him from returning to Sunday's game.

WR Nick Williams was also able to practice in a limited fashion. Williams was a game-time decision and ended up being inactive for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

It seems that two of the three Falcons' centers are dealing with some type of injury, as center James Stone was limited with a calf injury.