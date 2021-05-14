Falcons invite five tryout players to Rookie Minicamp

May 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

The following tryout players will attend Falcons Rookie Minicamp:

Position Name Height Weight College
DL Eli Ankou 6-3 325 UCLA
ILB Curtis Bolton 6-0 228 Oklahoma
QB Jake Dolegala 6-7 242 Central Connecticut State
DL Olive Sagapolu 6-2 331 Wisconsin
WR C.J. Saunders 5-10 190 Ohio State

In addition to the 2021 rookies, the following players on the Falcons roster will also take part in the Rookie Minicamp:

Position Name Height Weight College
TE Ryan Becker 6-5 248 SMU
WR Juwan Green 6-0 187 Albany
TE Parker Hesse 6-3 261 Iowa
P Dom Maggio 6-1 192 Wake Forest
DB Chris Williamson 6-0 205 Minnesota

