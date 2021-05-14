Falcons invite five tryout players to Rookie Minicamp

The following tryout players will attend Falcons Rookie Minicamp:
|Position
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|College
|DL
|Eli Ankou
|6-3
|325
|UCLA
|ILB
|Curtis Bolton
|6-0
|228
|Oklahoma
|QB
|Jake Dolegala
|6-7
|242
|Central Connecticut State
|DL
|Olive Sagapolu
|6-2
|331
|Wisconsin
|WR
|C.J. Saunders
|5-10
|190
|Ohio State
In addition to the 2021 rookies, the following players on the Falcons roster will also take part in the Rookie Minicamp:
|Position
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|College
|TE
|Ryan Becker
|6-5
|248
|SMU
|WR
|Juwan Green
|6-0
|187
|Albany
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|6-3
|261
|Iowa
|P
|Dom Maggio
|6-1
|192
|Wake Forest
|DB
|Chris Williamson
|6-0
|205
|Minnesota