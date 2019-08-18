Falcons injury updates: James Carpenter returning to practice, Damontae Kazee among those held out

Aug 18, 2019 at 02:03 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Kazee_AF_20190813_preseason-NYJatATL_KD1_5735

The Atlanta Falcons return to practice on Sunday, following their 22-10 loss to the New York Jets in their third preseason game, and some players will be returning to the field while others will be held out due to injury.

Left guard James Carpenter will be back in action this week after missing the past two preseason games due to a hip flexor injury. Teveze Calhoun and Ra'Shede Hageman will also begin practicing this week after missing time this preseason. Also returning to action, albeit in a limited capacity, is first-round pick Kaleb McGary.

McGary underwent a cardiac ablation procedure just before the Falcons' first preseason game, but coach Dan Quinn said he would begin some individual work this week.

"You'll see McGary in some individual [drills]," Quinn said. "He won't play in our game this week, but it certainly will be good to have him back going into the week and starting his preparation to return. We don't have a timeline or a timetable on that, but our general return to play guidelines will be in effect."

There were also a few players who Quinn said would be held out of practice over the next few days, including the three players who were injured against the Jets: Damontae Kazee, Russell Gage and Kendall Sheffield.

Kazee left the game in the first quarter due to a rib injury, while Gage and Sheffield exited in the second quarter due to hip and hamstring injuries, respectively. Quinn said no determination had yet been made pertaining to their status for Thursday's preseason game against the Washington Redskins. The other two players who will be held out of practice for the immediate future are right tackle Ty Sambrailo, who Quinn said had a shoulder injury, and quarterback Matt Simms.

