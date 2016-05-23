Falcons' Injury Update Following First OTA Session

The first OTA session is in the books and a few Falcons were unable to participate.
Return specialist Devin Hester (foot), right guard Chris Chester (shoulder) and center James Stone (knee) did not participate.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was also held out today and will be all week due to tendinitis that has developed in his knee, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed.
Quinn said Stone will miss all of the OTAs but is expected to be back for XFINITY® Training Camp.
Atlanta also had two players who participated in a limited capacity in defensive end Adrian Clayborn (strained pectoral) and rookie wide receiver Devin Fuller (hamstring).