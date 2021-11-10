Falcons injury report: Updating Steven Means, Lee Smith status entering Cowboys practice week

Jonathan Bullard limited after missing every practice last week, Saints game

Nov 10, 2021 at 03:49 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Steven Means scooped up a loose ball and was ready to score when he got tackled from behind during the Falcons victory over New Orleans. He went down pretty hard and ended up missing the end of that dramatic affair against the rival Saints.

The effects of that play lingered just a little bit into Cowboys week, with the edge rusher limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.

He wasn't the only Falcon dealing with injury. Tight end Lee Smith missed practice completely with a back injury and cornerback Kendall Sheffield wasn't working due to a hamstring issue.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who missed the Saints game while in the league's concussion protocol, was limited on Wednesday after not practicing at all the week prior.

Also, edge rusher Dante Fowler was back practicing after being designated to return to off reserve earlier Wednesday.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

