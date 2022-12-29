Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice after not practicing on Wednesday. This is a positive sign for the offensive line heading into Week 17.
Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) and guard Chuma Edoga (knee) remained out of practice. Safety Jovante Moffatt was added to the participation report on Thursday, as a limited participant with a calf issue.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cordarrelle Patterson did not practice on Thursday due to resting. His absence was not injury related.
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.