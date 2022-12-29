Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, Feleipe Franks, Chuma Edoga as Cardinals practice prep continues

Cordarrelle Patterson was also listed on Thursday's participation report

Dec 29, 2022 at 03:59 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice after not practicing on Wednesday. This is a positive sign for the offensive line heading into Week 17.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) and guard Chuma Edoga (knee) remained out of practice. Safety Jovante Moffatt was added to the participation report on Thursday, as a limited participant with a calf issue.

Cordarrelle Patterson did not practice on Thursday due to resting. His absence was not injury related.

