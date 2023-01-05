Falcons injury report: Updating status of Avery Williams, Feleipe Franks as Buccaneers practice prep continues

Elijah Wilkinson remained limited on Thursday's participation report

Jan 05, 2023 at 04:00 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Running back Avery Williams (foot) was listed as a full participant for the second straight day which is a positive sign for the Falcons' offense and special teams unit. Williams is trending in the right direction to play on Sunday against the Buccaneers. The second-year running back and punt return specialist averages 16.2 yards per punt return, leading the NFL.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) and guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) were both limited participants on Thursday. If Wilkinson isn't able to play on Sunday, the Falcons will look towards Matt Hennessy who slotted in at left guard against the Cardinals.

