Two players with Falcons ties named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

A pair of players who spent time with the Falcons were named as Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era finalists, the hall announced on Wednesday night.

Edge rusher Dwight Freeney and return man Devin Hester were among the group of 15 star players who could get enshrined in the Hall of Fame via a vote conducted just before the Super Bowl.

This year's class, which can max out at five, will be announced on Feb. 9 at the NFL Honors show.

Freeney was a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler with 125.5 sacks and 44 forced fumbles to his credit. He spent the 2016 season with the Falcons and helped them reach the Super Bowl.

Hester spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler in his first year as a Falcon. He also led the league in kick return yards in '14. He made four Pro Bowls and was named to three All-Pro teams. He had 14 punt return touchdowns and five kick return touchdowns and lead the league in punt return average twice.