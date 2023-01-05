Two players with Falcons ties named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Dwight Freeney and Devin Hester were honored among 15 modern-era finalists

Jan 04, 2023 at 10:49 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

A pair of players who spent time with the Falcons were named as Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era finalists, the hall announced on Wednesday night.

Edge rusher Dwight Freeney and return man Devin Hester were among the group of 15 star players who could get enshrined in the Hall of Fame via a vote conducted just before the Super Bowl.

This year's class, which can max out at five, will be announced on Feb. 9 at the NFL Honors show.

Freeney was a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler with 125.5 sacks and 44 forced fumbles to his credit. He spent the 2016 season with the Falcons and helped them reach the Super Bowl.

Hester spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler in his first year as a Falcon. He also led the league in kick return yards in '14. He made four Pro Bowls and was named to three All-Pro teams. He had 14 punt return touchdowns and five kick return touchdowns and lead the league in punt return average twice.

Freeney was named a finalist in his first year of eligibility. This is Hester's second time as a finalist in as many seasons.

Week 18 Practice | 01.04.23

The guys put in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and running back Avery Williams #35 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and running back Avery Williams #35 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 21

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 21

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end John Raine #41 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 and wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 and wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 and tight end John Raine #41 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 and tight end John Raine #41 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 21

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Slow-shutter view during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 21

Slow-shutter view during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 21

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 21

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87, tight end Parker Hesse #46, and Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87, tight end Parker Hesse #46, and Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 21

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 21

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #52 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 21

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge #52 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #45 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 21

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #45 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 21

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 21

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 21

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 21

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Feleipe Franks as Buccaneers practice prep begins

Elijah Wilkinson was also listed on Wednesday's participation report

news

Arthur Smith, Falcons organization sends support to Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills -- Falcons Daily

Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field after making a tackle on Monday Night Football.

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 18 of 2022 NFL regular season

Matt Hennessy getting longer look at left guard

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London and Falcons WR corps, Desmond Ridder, adding a veteran QB and Troy Andersen

We're looking toward the future in this Wednesday mailbag

news

How Isaiah Oliver has grown, developed and thrived in Dean Pees' defense

Veteran defensive back had nine tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit, and two pass deflections against Arizona, playing both cornerback and safety

news

Date, kickoff time set for Falcons Week 18 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons will play the Buccaneers on January 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's impact, Arthur Smith's flexible scheme and Desmond Ridder's next steps

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag, the first after a 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: What you should take from the Falcons win vs. Arizona Cardinals

We know exactly what the Falcons need to prioritize this offseason. Another

news

'It's nice when you can mix and match': Tyler Allgeier's emergence has opened up options for Cordarrelle Patterson

Allgeier moved into the Falcons franchise record books becoming the fourth player to eclipse over 1,000 scrimmage yards

news

Bair: Why Desmond Ridder's fourth-quarter comeback vs. Cardinals gave game more meaning

The rookie quarterback secured his first NFL win with a drive to seal victory as time expired

Top News

Two players with Falcons ties named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Feleipe Franks as Buccaneers practice prep begins

Arthur Smith, Falcons organization sends support to Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills -- Falcons Daily

Falcons release depth chart for Week 18 of 2022 NFL regular season

Advertising