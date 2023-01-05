How Desmond Ridder embraces the pressure of big moments, why he's committed to finishing season strong

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Since his college days at the University of Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder has been one to embrace the pressure of big moments.

We saw that translate when he led the Falcons in a late fourth-quarter game-winning drive over the Cardinals in Week 17. That competitive mentality is innate. Ridder's confidence is unshakable and it stems from something he naturally does: remaining calm, cool, and collected.

"If you're out there frantic and panic and don't know what's going on, or stutter with the call, those other 10 guys in the huddle aren't going to be as apt to go out there and execute the play fully," he said. "So just being calm and cool and collected. Just knowing your job and knowing everyone else's job, knowing what they're supposed to do and going out there and executing at the end of the day."

After Sunday, Ridder completed 54 passes through his first three career starts, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to do so. His completion percentage continues to increase and he still has no turnovers, though he'll be looking for his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.

Ridder feels like he did a good job this past week by not forcing anything, while playing loose and free. He's feels that consistent improvement has happened over his first three NFL starts.