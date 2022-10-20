Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker as Bengals practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After being limited in Wednesday's practice, A.J. Terrell (hamstring) was a full participant on Thursday as the Bengals practice week continues.
Mykal Waker (groin), Ade Ogundeji (shoulder), and Ta'Quon Graham (knee) were also full participants in Thursday's practice after being limited on Wednesday. Isaiah Oliver (shoulder) remained a full participant.
Dee Alford was absent for the second practice in a row due to a hamstring injury and Jared Bernhardt did not participate due to a groin injury.