Falcons injury report: Updating Fabian Moreau's participation level as Bills practice week progresses

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Starting cornerback Fabian Moreau missed his second straight practice with an injury to his ribs, per to a participation report released by the team on Thursday afternoon.

While he's the only injured player listed on the report, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Lee Smith were given a rest day and did not participate on Thursday. That has happened several times with those two players as the Falcons have headed down this season's final stretch.

The Falcons have reserve options at cornerback, but it would be a blow if Moreau can't play. He has played 892 defensive snaps to this point, per Pro Football Focus stats, and has improved throughout the regular season to become a steady contributor. He hasn't given up a touchdown, per PFF, since Week 10.