Falcons injury report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Avery Williams status entering Panthers week

Erik Harris, Fabian Moreau not listed on the participation report

Oct 27, 2021
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The state of the Falcons secondary looks rosier on Wednesday than it did shortly after Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Fabian Moreau and safety Erik Harris didn't finish that game, elevating concern the defensive backfield might be severely hindered by injury in a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Those fears were assuaged somewhat with Wednesday's participation report. Terrell was limited in a padded practice, a positive sign that he could play against Carolina. Moreau and Harris even on the report. Avery Williams, who has missed two games with a hamstring issue, was a full participant.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary was back with the starting group, his first session back since returning off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

