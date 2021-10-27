Falcons injury report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Avery Williams status entering Panthers week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The state of the Falcons secondary looks rosier on Wednesday than it did shortly after Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Fabian Moreau and safety Erik Harris didn't finish that game, elevating concern the defensive backfield might be severely hindered by injury in a Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
Those fears were assuaged somewhat with Wednesday's participation report. Terrell was limited in a padded practice, a positive sign that he could play against Carolina. Moreau and Harris even on the report. Avery Williams, who has missed two games with a hamstring issue, was a full participant.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Bair: Arthur Smith calling Matt Ryan 'criminally underrated does more than create debate
- Deion Jones named NFC defensive player of the week after vintage performance
- Tori's Takeaways: Kyle Pitts is as advertised, performance in Miami proves it
- Bair Mail: Kyle Pitts and rookie of the year, trade deadline talk and what beating Panthers would mean for playoff hopes
Right tackle Kaleb McGary was back with the starting group, his first session back since returning off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/