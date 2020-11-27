Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley ruled out vs. Raiders

The Falcons have officially ruled Gurley out for Sunday and list three key starters as questionable

Nov 27, 2020 at 04:13 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

When the Atlanta Falcons take the field on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, starting running back Todd Gurley will not be with them. He has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury.

The loss of Gurley is substantial for the Falcons, as he's been a bellcow for them inside of the red zone this season. Without Gurley the Falcons will turn to Brian Hill and Ito Smith to carry the load in the backfield. Also questionable for Sunday's game are Julio Jones, Dante Fowler and Hayden Hurst.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
TE Luke Stocker Foot Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
LB Mykal Walker Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
LB Edmond Robinson Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
LB Foye Oluokun Knee Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Did not participate Questionable
G James Carpenter Groin Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DT Grady Jarrett Knee/groin Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Did not participate Questionable
RB Todd Gurley Knee Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
RB Qadree Ollison Illness Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Questionable
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Did not participate Did not participate Limited participation Questionable

What it means

Todd Gurley's absence will be a blow to Atlanta's offense, but Brian Hill has proved capable in relief duty throughout his career. The big question for the Falcons will be whether or not Julio Jones will be back in action after missing much of the last game against the Saints. The Raiders are certainly a playoff-caliber team this season, and the Falcons will need to play well to beat their upcoming opponent.

