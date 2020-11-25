Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley out of practice, Julio Jones limited

The Falcons haven't had a very large injury report in recent weeks, but that isn't the case as they begin preparation for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Among those listed on Wednesday's injury report are wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, linebacker Foye Oluokun, defensive end Dante Fowler and running back Todd Gurley. There's still a long way to go until the Falcons and Raiders kick off, but this is something to monitor throughout the week.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE Luke Stocker
|Foot
|Full participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Limited participation
|LB Mykal Walker
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|LB Edmond Robinson
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Knee
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Limited participation
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Knee/groin
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|RB Todd Gurley
|Knee
|Did not participate
|RB Qadree Ollison
|Illness
|Did not participate
|TE Hayden Hurst
|Ankle
|Did not participate
What it means
Julio Jones's absence was notable against the Saints, so it's encouraging that he was able to practice in a limited fashion to start the week as that bodes well for the upcoming matchup against the Raiders. It's possible the coaching staff has decided to give many of Atlanta's starters a lighter week this late in the season, but this is one of the fullest injury reports the Falcons have had on a Wednesday in a while.