Falcons injury report: Matt Ryan, Julio Jones sit out practice

Nov 20, 2019 at 04:47 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20191117_ATLatCAR_WEB_MB1_1323
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons had a high number of notable players miss Wednesday's practice due to injury. It's unclear how many of those players listed as non participants were held out as a precautionary measure or for maintenance, and further clarity for that should come on Thursday.

Among those held out were quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. Both Ryan and Jones finished the game during Atlanta's win against Carolina, which is an indicator that this could simply be precautionary on the part of the team. Falcons coach Dan Quinn has already ruled out safety Kemal Ishmael for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a concussion.

Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Buccaneers.

Injury report Falcons
Injury Report TB

