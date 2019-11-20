Falcons injury report: Matt Ryan, Julio Jones sit out practice

The Falcons had a high number of notable players miss Wednesday's practice due to injury. It's unclear how many of those players listed as non participants were held out as a precautionary measure or for maintenance, and further clarity for that should come on Thursday.
Among those held out were quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. Both Ryan and Jones finished the game during Atlanta's win against Carolina, which is an indicator that this could simply be precautionary on the part of the team. Falcons coach Dan Quinn has already ruled out safety Kemal Ishmael for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a concussion.
Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Buccaneers.