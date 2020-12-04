Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley questionable vs. Saints

The Falcons enter the weekend with three starters listed as questionable for the rematch

Dec 04, 2020 at 03:09 PM
Will McFadden

Starting wide receiver Julio Jones, running back Todd Gurley and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. have all been listed as questionable for this weekend's rematch against the New Orleans Saints.

The bright side is that all three players were able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday. That's significant news for both Jones and Gurley, who were held out of Thursday's practice. Fowler has been limited all week, but he was able to play this past weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders whereas neither Jones or Gurley were able to suit up. Also of note, starting left guard James Carpenter has been ruled out for the contest.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
FB Keith Smith Knee Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Calvin Ridley Foot/Ankle Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation Questionable
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation Did not participate Limited participation Questionable
RB Todd Gurley Knee Limited participation Did not participate Limited participation Questionable
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Limited participation Did not participate Limited participation N/A
K Younghoe Koo Right quad Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
CB Kendall Sheffield Illness Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Questionable
G James Carpenter Groin Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate N/A N/A
LB Edmond Robinson Back N/A N/A Limited participation N/A
WR Brandon Powell Toe N/A N/A Limited participation N/A

What it means

The Falcons will have a much tougher uphill climb against a good Saints defense if Jones and Gurley are unable to play. As it stands, things will be much tougher for an offensive line that allowed eight sacks the last time out against New Orleans without Carpenter in the lineup. Atlanta's defense has been playing well of late, and with injuries mounting on the offensive side of the ball, it may need to carry the load on Sunday.

