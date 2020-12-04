Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley questionable vs. Saints

Starting wide receiver Julio Jones, running back Todd Gurley and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. have all been listed as questionable for this weekend's rematch against the New Orleans Saints.
The bright side is that all three players were able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday. That's significant news for both Jones and Gurley, who were held out of Thursday's practice. Fowler has been limited all week, but he was able to play this past weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders whereas neither Jones or Gurley were able to suit up. Also of note, starting left guard James Carpenter has been ruled out for the contest.
Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|FB Keith Smith
|Knee
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot/Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DE Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|RB Todd Gurley
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|TE Hayden Hurst
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|N/A
|K Younghoe Koo
|Right quad
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Illness
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Questionable
|G James Carpenter
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Out
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|N/A
|LB Edmond Robinson
|Back
|N/A
|N/A
|Limited participation
|N/A
|WR Brandon Powell
|Toe
|N/A
|N/A
|Limited participation
|N/A
What it means
The Falcons will have a much tougher uphill climb against a good Saints defense if Jones and Gurley are unable to play. As it stands, things will be much tougher for an offensive line that allowed eight sacks the last time out against New Orleans without Carpenter in the lineup. Atlanta's defense has been playing well of late, and with injuries mounting on the offensive side of the ball, it may need to carry the load on Sunday.