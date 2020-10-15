Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

It will be interesting to see how the Falcons handle their injury situation with Raheem Morris now in charge, but things probably won't change all too much. Jones did not log any practice time last week, so any time this week would be a good indicator that he's healing. McKinley had to leave the Carolina game after re-aggravating his groin injury, so it's notable he was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and was listed in the same fashion for Thursday. The Falcons still look to be getting healthier and avoided any major new injuries against the Panthers. Notably, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook has missed two straight practices after injuring his groin in the team's loss to the Seahawks.