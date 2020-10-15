Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons did not hold a practice on Thursday after it was decided they would conduct business virtually as a precaution after another member of the organization tested positive for coronavirus.
Therefore, Thursday's injury report is just an estimation of what the injury report would have been for a typical practice. There's very little movement on the injury report from Wednesday, and receiver Julio Jones was still listed as a non participant.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Full participation
|Full participation
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|TE Hayden Hurst
|Back
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|WR Russell Gage
|Shoulder
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Back
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Knee
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Concussion
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|DT Deadrin Senat
|Rest
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
Here is the Vikings' injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|RB Dalvin Cook
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|WR K.J. Osborn
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|CB Holton Hill
|Foot
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|DT Jaleel Johnson
|Back
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|CB Kris Boyd
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|C Garrett Bradbury
|Finger/Knee
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|FB C.J. Ham
|Shoulder
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|G Dru Samia
|Wrist
|N/A
|Did not participate
What it means
It will be interesting to see how the Falcons handle their injury situation with Raheem Morris now in charge, but things probably won't change all too much. Jones did not log any practice time last week, so any time this week would be a good indicator that he's healing. McKinley had to leave the Carolina game after re-aggravating his groin injury, so it's notable he was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and was listed in the same fashion for Thursday. The Falcons still look to be getting healthier and avoided any major new injuries against the Panthers. Notably, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook has missed two straight practices after injuring his groin in the team's loss to the Seahawks.
