Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

With no practice held on Thursday, the team has released an estimated injury report

Oct 15, 2020 at 04:03 PM
Will McFadden

The Atlanta Falcons did not hold a practice on Thursday after it was decided they would conduct business virtually as a precaution after another member of the organization tested positive for coronavirus.

Therefore, Thursday's injury report is just an estimation of what the injury report would have been for a typical practice. There's very little movement on the injury report from Wednesday, and receiver Julio Jones was still listed as a non participant.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Full participation Full participation
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Ankle Limited participation Limited participation
TE Hayden Hurst Back Limited participation Limited participation
WR Russell Gage Shoulder Limited participation Limited participation
DT Grady Jarrett Back Limited participation Limited participation
DE Takk McKinley Groin Limited participation Limited participation
LB Foye Oluokun Knee Limited participation Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Did not participate Did not participate
DT Deadrin Senat Rest Did not participate Did not participate
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate

Here is the Vikings' injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
RB Dalvin Cook Groin Did not participate Did not participate
WR K.J. Osborn Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate
CB Holton Hill Foot Did not participate Did not participate
DT Jaleel Johnson Back Did not participate Limited participation
CB Kris Boyd Hamstring Limited participation Did not participate
C Garrett Bradbury Finger/Knee Limited participation Full participation
FB C.J. Ham Shoulder Limited participation Full participation
G Dru Samia Wrist N/A Did not participate

What it means

It will be interesting to see how the Falcons handle their injury situation with Raheem Morris now in charge, but things probably won't change all too much. Jones did not log any practice time last week, so any time this week would be a good indicator that he's healing. McKinley had to leave the Carolina game after re-aggravating his groin injury, so it's notable he was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and was listed in the same fashion for Thursday. The Falcons still look to be getting healthier and avoided any major new injuries against the Panthers. Notably, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook has missed two straight practices after injuring his groin in the team's loss to the Seahawks.

