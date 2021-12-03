Falcons injury report: Deion Jones among Falcons set to return vs. Buccaneers

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard ruled out with an ankle injury

Dec 03, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Deion Jones has been a full participant throughout the practice week and did not receive a designation Friday on the official Falcons injury report. That means he's ready to return Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a one-game absence. He missed the Jacksonville game with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield is also primed to come back from a hamstring injury, as another full participant who did not receive a designation.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard is he only player with one. He has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Practice squad running back Qadree Ollison was also active in practice this week and should be available if the Falcons want to elevate him from the practice squad. Head coach Arthur Smith said earlier this week Ollison had earned more carries after his performance against New England. That could be this week if the Falcons choose to elevate him.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

