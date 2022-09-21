Injury Report

Presented by

Falcons injury report: Updating Darren Hall status as Seahawks practice prep begins

Second-year cornerback was only Falcons player listed on Wednesday's participation report

Sep 21, 2022 at 06:54 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

SEATTLE -- The Falcons emerged from Sunday's game against the L.A. Rams disappointed in its outcome but fairly healthy in search of their first win here in Seattle.

RELATED CONTENT:

The didn't hold anyone out of Wednesday's practice here at Husky Stadium, where the Falcons are working out prepping for Sunday against the Seahawks, but limited participation for one

Cornerback Darren Hall was held back a bit with a knee issue, and it will be worth monitoring his status as we move through the practice week. His value was clear against the Rams, when he punched the ball free late in the fourth quarter and recovered his own fumble to give the Falcons a shot at an comeback win.

AF_2022_Falcons-SMS-App-1125x633

Falcons News Right To Your Phone

Never miss a Falcons update by signing up for text messages. Text "RISEUP" for text alerts about Falcons news, reports, and events.

RISE UP TODAY

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith says when it comes to Kyle Pitts 'the ball will find him'

The last time Kyle Pitts was targeted three times and made two catches, the same question to Arthur Smith was asked: Why are you not getting Pitts the ball? History shows he will.

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Lumen Field

news

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and the Falcons secondary, Calvin Ridley and more

We also evaluate the Falcons four-man pass rush through two weeks of the regular season

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL regular season

Tyler Allgeier listed as second-team running back behind Cordarrelle Patterson with Damien Williams on IR

news

Handful of former Falcons nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Twelve Falcons (including Roddy White, Warrick Dunn, Asante Samuel and John Abraham) announced as Modern-Era Nominees for 2023 Hall of Fame class.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills stay on top, Dolphins surge after Tua Tagovioloa comeback, 49ers remain high with Jimmy Garoppolo starting again

See where the Falcons rank after Week 2 loss to Rams

news

Falcons add defensive lineman to active roster

Abdullah Anderson, a standard practice squad elevation vs. Rams, promoted to 53-man roster

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm not ready to freak out over Kyle Pitts' targets... yet

Tori also breaks down the plays that she felt meant the most and hurt the most in loss to the Rams.

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts and Falcons red-zone performance

We tackle issues from the Rams game and what must happen moving forward in this Monday mailbag

news

Bair: 'Never-say-die mentality' vital to 2022 Falcons, but wins will come after they take the next step

This year's group carries right attitude into tough situations, but must execute better to break through

news

'They give me all the confidence in the world to go be myself out there': Drake London on his first career touchdown, playing in his hometown

London had eight receptions for 86 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown vs. Rams

Top News

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith says when it comes to Kyle Pitts 'the ball will find him'

Falcons injury report: Updating Darren Hall status as Seahawks practice prep begins

How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and the Falcons secondary, Calvin Ridley and more

Advertising