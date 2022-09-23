Falcons injury report: Darren Hall, Elijah Wilkinson updates as practice in Seattle continues

SEATTLE -- The Falcons have already announced offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson's game designation for Sunday. The Falcons starting left guard was ruled out of the Falcons match up with the Seahawks as he deals with a personal matter that is not injury related.

On Friday afternoon, the Falcons also updated the status of cornerback Darren Hall, who was dealing with a knee issue earlier in the week. Hall was listed as a full participant in the Falcons practice on Thursday and then again on Friday.

He has been given the green light for Sunday.

With only Wilkinson out, the Falcons enter their Week 3 contest fairly healthy following two close battles with the Saints and the Rams the last two weeks.