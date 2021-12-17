Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler returned to practice on Friday and was designated as questionable to play the San Francisco 49ers on the team's official injury report.

Fowler missed Wednesday and Thursday practice and was limited on Friday while dealing with a calf injury. Having him available on Sunday at Levi's Stadium would greatly benefit the Falcons pass rush, though it's ultimately uncertain whether he'll play or not. He definitely helped against Carolina, when he had three tackles for a loss, including a sack.

Fellow edge rusher Ade Ogundeji will return after missing the previous game in Carolina, which will assist the defensive effort regardless of whether Fowler plays. Defensive Richie Grant is also back after a one-game absence and should see time in the slot.

Hayden Hurst is also slated to play after missing a Wednesday practice with an illness.

Safety Erik Harris was ruled out with a chest injury, but he's expected to go on injured reserve in the near future.