Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

Edge rusher returns to practice, formally considered questionable

Dec 17, 2021 at 01:01 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

injury.report.12.17

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler returned to practice on Friday and was designated as questionable to play the San Francisco 49ers on the team's official injury report.

Fowler missed Wednesday and Thursday practice and was limited on Friday while dealing with a calf injury. Having him available on Sunday at Levi's Stadium would greatly benefit the Falcons pass rush, though it's ultimately uncertain whether he'll play or not. He definitely helped against Carolina, when he had three tackles for a loss, including a sack.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fellow edge rusher Ade Ogundeji will return after missing the previous game in Carolina, which will assist the defensive effort regardless of whether Fowler plays. Defensive Richie Grant is also back after a one-game absence and should see time in the slot.

Hayden Hurst is also slated to play after missing a Wednesday practice with an illness.

Safety Erik Harris was ruled out with a chest injury, but he's expected to go on injured reserve in the near future.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, others, as 49ers practice week progresses

Hayden Hurst was a full participant in Thursday's Falcons practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Hayden Hurst as 49ers practice week begins

Richie Grant, Ade Ogundeji full participants after missing Panthers game
news

Falcons injury report: Rookie defenders questionable heading into NFL Week 14 contest vs. Carolina Panthers

Fabian Moreau didn't receive designation, will play crucial road contest. 
news

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week progresses

Lee Smith given a veteran rest day
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week begins

Cordarrelle Patterson gets a veteran rest day
news

Falcons injury report: Deion Jones among Falcons set to return vs. Buccaneers

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard ruled out with an ankle injury
news

Falcons injury report: Deion Jones status unchanged, updating Lee Smith participation as Buccaneers week continues

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard remains out with an ankle injury
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson's participation level unchanged, two Falcons remain out as Jaguars week continues

Jaylinn Hawkins was a full participant in Thanksgiving practice
news

Falcons injury report: Updating Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylinn Hawkins status to start Jaguars practice week

Matt Ryan not listed on participation report after toe issue in Patriots game
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson a game-time decision vs. New England Patriots, three other Falcons ruled out

Jaylinn Hawkins, Daren Bates, Hayden Hurst on Atlanta Falcons injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson status unchanged as Patriots week progresses

Daren Bates, Hayden Hurst remain out of practice work

Top News

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan under pressure, a new Cordarrelle Patterson deal, playoff odds and more

Falcons injury report: Door remains open for Dante Fowler to play 49ers in NFL Week 15

Wyche: How Olamide Zaccheaus illustrates why Falcons are in playoff chase

The evolution of Richie Grant

Advertising