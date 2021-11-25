Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson's participation level unchanged, two Falcons remain out as Jaguars week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cordarrelle Patterson remains a limited practice participant as the Falcons continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That was the case Wednesday and again on Thursday, with one session remaining before he receives an official status on the team's injury report.

Patterson's dealing with an ankle injury, which kept him out of last week's game against New England. He was sorely missed in that loss, and the Falcons obviously hope he'll be able to return and aid the team's effort to snap a two-game losing streak.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins seems on pace to return after missing both of those losses with an ankle injury. He has been a full participant in this week's practices.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Kendall Sheffield remain out practice.