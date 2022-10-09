Falcons inactives: Veteran receiver back on active game day roster vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

TAMPA, FL. -- Arthur Smith had already confirmed on Friday that Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts would not play against the Buccaneers in Tampa this Sunday. That was never in question. What was in question was how the Falcons would work around the absence of Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, too.

For the Falcons, the biggest piece of news regarding inactives was that Bryan Edwards was not included on the list. Edwards was inactive against Seattle and Cleveland. Without Pitts and Patterson, Edwards provides a bit of that height lost at a skill position. The hope would be that Edwards could help alleviate a bit of the pressure the Falcons know Tampa Bay will put on Drake London.

RELATED CONTENT: