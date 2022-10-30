Falcons inactives: Atlanta secondary gets reinforcements back with two starters inactive

As for Terrell and the cornerbacks, there was some original hope that Terrell could make an appearance at practice this week, at least. Smith said on Monday that the Falcons had received some "decent news" about his hamstring injury. However, Terrell did not participate in practice at all this week and Smith ruled him out of Sunday's game on Friday after practice.

When Terrell went out against the Bengals, Darren Hall was already playing opposite him with Casey Hayward on injured reserve. So, Cornell Armstrong saw a significant jump in playing time after being elevated from the practice squad the day before.

With Terrell's absence bleeding into Week 8, the Falcons signed Armstrong to the active roster on Saturday.