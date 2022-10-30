Falcons inactives: Atlanta secondary gets reinforcements back with two starters inactive

ATLANTA -- After Arthur Smith ruled A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) out during the week, the Falcons inactives list shouldn't come as much of a surprise that both are listed as inactive ahead of Week 8's matchup with Carolina.
While this does come as a punch to the secondary's gut to be missing these two, the Falcons do get defensive back Dee Alford back after he was listed as questionable on Friday. Alford has been working through a hamstring injury and was limited throughout practice this week.
Smith said on Monday that Hawkins had entered into concussion protocol and would be out throughout Week 8's entirety. In his place, it's highly likely that Dean Marlowe will get the start at safety alongside Richie Grant, with Erik Harris playing in relief and Isaiah Oliver working as the Falcons primary nickel.
As for Terrell and the cornerbacks, there was some original hope that Terrell could make an appearance at practice this week, at least. Smith said on Monday that the Falcons had received some "decent news" about his hamstring injury. However, Terrell did not participate in practice at all this week and Smith ruled him out of Sunday's game on Friday after practice.
When Terrell went out against the Bengals, Darren Hall was already playing opposite him with Casey Hayward on injured reserve. So, Cornell Armstrong saw a significant jump in playing time after being elevated from the practice squad the day before.
With Terrell's absence bleeding into Week 8, the Falcons signed Armstrong to the active roster on Saturday.
With this news, it would seem the Falcons will again deploy the cornerback duo of Hall and Armstrong, even with Alford back. This doesn't - of course - mean we don't see Alford, but he may play more of a depth role on Sunday.
Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:
CB A.J. Terrell
S Jaylinn Hawkins
ILB Nate Landman
OLB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
DL Matt Dickerson
