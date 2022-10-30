Falcons inactives: Atlanta secondary gets reinforcements back with two starters inactive

With A.J. Terrell and Jaylinn Hawkins out against the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta will again look to its depth to play significant roles on Sunday. 

Oct 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021.
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- After Arthur Smith ruled A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) out during the week, the Falcons inactives list shouldn't come as much of a surprise that both are listed as inactive ahead of Week 8's matchup with Carolina.

While this does come as a punch to the secondary's gut to be missing these two, the Falcons do get defensive back Dee Alford back after he was listed as questionable on Friday. Alford has been working through a hamstring injury and was limited throughout practice this week.

Smith said on Monday that Hawkins had entered into concussion protocol and would be out throughout Week 8's entirety. In his place, it's highly likely that Dean Marlowe will get the start at safety alongside Richie Grant, with Erik Harris playing in relief and Isaiah Oliver working as the Falcons primary nickel.

AF_20221026_practice_SL2_7384
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

As for Terrell and the cornerbacks, there was some original hope that Terrell could make an appearance at practice this week, at least. Smith said on Monday that the Falcons had received some "decent news" about his hamstring injury. However, Terrell did not participate in practice at all this week and Smith ruled him out of Sunday's game on Friday after practice.

When Terrell went out against the Bengals, Darren Hall was already playing opposite him with Casey Hayward on injured reserve. So, Cornell Armstrong saw a significant jump in playing time after being elevated from the practice squad the day before.

With Terrell's absence bleeding into Week 8, the Falcons signed Armstrong to the active roster on Saturday.

With this news, it would seem the Falcons will again deploy the cornerback duo of Hall and Armstrong, even with Alford back. This doesn't - of course - mean we don't see Alford, but he may play more of a depth role on Sunday.

AF_20221027_practice_SL1_6105
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:

CB A.J. Terrell

S Jaylinn Hawkins

ILB Nate Landman

OLB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

falcons_final_whsitle_1920x1080

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Advertising