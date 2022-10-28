Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, Falcons position atop NFC South, Robert Quinn and NFL trade deadline

We're getting ever closer to a big division game in a super-tight NFC South. Like, everyone's within a game of each other. While approaching midseason. How fun is that?

I know it's not full of dominant squads at this point, but the drama's high.

And, as Dean Marlowe pointed out in our Thursday conversation, the Falcons are 0-2 in the division. Gotta start winning within the NFC South to pick up ground or, now that the Falcons are alone in first place, create separation.

That includes this game against Carolina. I've seen that team's record and what they've done, but they're no pushover. Just ask Tampa. Falcons gotta be prepped. Gotta be ready to go without at least two members of the ideal starting secondary (Casey Hayward and Jaylinn Hawkins), maybe more.

While there's excitement within the fan base about that game, y'all are focused on the trade deadline and adding pieces. And yes, I continue seeing your queries on Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota. I'm sure I'll address them again once we have more evidence to go off. I spent more than 1,000 words on that topic the passing game on Monday. I'm sure ill touch on it again soon.

Let's get to your questions in this Friday mailbag:

Payton M from Smyrna, Ga.

With Cordarrelle Patterson coming back soon (I hope), what have you thought of the job Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley have done as the primary backs in his absence?

Bair: They've done an admirable job stepping into prominent roles, with both Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley averaging more than four yards per carry. That's the efficiency you're looking for out of the operation, especially with both guys hovering around 2.8 yards after contact per attempt.

They're tough runners, and that last stat proves that point. The entire rushing operation has executed well with the commitment required to churn out some bigger, often explosive runs. It should also be noted here that both guys rushing to the right, especially on either side of Chris Lindstrom, has been highly productive. The star right guard deserves a little credit here too.