Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot as buyer, seller at NFL trade deadline, 2023 free agency, Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson

Since we went so heavy on the Falcons passing game on Monday, we're staying away from it here. Tori McElhaney also hit it hard in the Wednesday Falcons Daily, which you can find right here.

We home in on the NFL trade deadline – coming up on Nov. 1 – and whether the Falcons will be active or not.

We also talk about Falcons cornerbacks and the possible logjam a running back, if guys are designated to return on injured reserve. Let's get into all that in this Thursday morning.

Del Williams from Lincoln, Neb.

The trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. E.T. Is there reason to believe the Falcons will make a move? Despite the up-and-down play we've seen from the team this season, they're hanging in there tied for first in the objectively bad NFC South.. I think they should go after a play maker!

And my second question is Do you see Desmond Riddler as a long-term franchise quarterback? I want to get his jersey!!

Bair: Lots of trade deadline questions in the mailbag, Del, and understandably so. We're super close the deadline now, and the Falcons are in the mix in a lackluster division. Winning the NFC South is the easiest way to reach the postseason, though it'll take some doing to get there.

The Falcons are in an odd tweener spot, where they could go for it a bit but are also in the midst of developing young talent. They want Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen and Tyler Allgeier to continue seeing snaps. They also still look at draft capital as solid gold, and their cap space isn't large enough to take on a big contract without reworking it.

Will they be buyers or sellers? Probably neither, but you know Terry Fontenot and Kyle Smith are working the phones for the right fit. Is one out there who could swing the NFC South race without slowing down the Falcons' development plan or robbing their draft stores? It would take a perfect storm.

They surely need help on the defensive line and now at cornerback, maybe another edge rusher to crank things up. Getting the right guy, at the right price, provides narrow scope of possible actions. A greater prospect is a continued roster churn trying to unearth guys who can help and fortify the back third of the roster, which is being called to action more often as injuries come up.