Falcons Daily: Breaking down key statistical notes of the Falcons pass game

Through the first chunk of games this season, we've already learned a lot about this Falcons offense. To a certain extent, it has started to feel like we're not likely to see the Falcons suddenly become a team that throws the ball 40 times a game the way they once were. With Matt Ryan under center the last three years, the Falcons offense averaged 41 passing attempts in 2019, 39 in 2020 and 33 under Smith in 2021. By comparison, Mariota - seven games into 2022 - is averaging 21 attempts a game.

Talking to Falcons receivers, they say there's an understanding that this is how this offense is going to operate, and there is a certain feeling of making the most of the targets you do get.

"It's like even in short routes you want to get as much YAC as you can... You're doing whatever you can to maximize that opportunity," Olamide Zaccheaus said. "Not only just because you're getting limited targets but because you want to help the team. If we can turn a five yard play into 15 or 20 that helps the team move the ball and change the field. It's little things like that not only personally but as a whole team and offense."

According to Zaccheaus, there is also an understanding that this offense wants to be more balanced, particularly after the loss to the Bengals. There's a trust - he said - between players and coaches that they'll strike that balance.

On this same idea of trust, when asked if he trusts Mariota to get the ball to players like London and Pitts, Smith said point blank: "Yeah. I do."

What's interesting, though, is not necessarily the carryover of specific stats for players from last year to this year, but how their overall production has changed.

Take a player like Zaccheaus as an example. With Ryan as his quarterback, he was targeted (on average) three times a game in 2020 and 2021. With Mariota as his quarterback through seven games? That number still sits at three. The difference, though, is what he's doing with those three targets.