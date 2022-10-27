Falcons Daily: 'To me, it's all about us': How Falcons defense can respond well, play better after Bengals loss

While the Panthers present a new challenge, the Falcons must focus inward.

"We have to worry about us and doing the things we do well, playing hard and playing physical," Pees said. "We need to execute. A lot of times it's more about us. You have to account for the other team and their good players, but what it all comes down to how we handle things and how we play. To me, it's all about us."

While the Bengals are firmly in the rearview, the injury situation hasn't cleared up. Some availabilities remain up in the air, but it's clear that the defensive backfield is in the midst of an injury run. They could face Carolina with safety Richie Grant and slot cornerback Isaiah Oliver as the only regulars on the field. Jaylinn Hawkins has been ruled out, Casey Hayward's on injured reserve and while A.J. Terrell's availability remains unknown, he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.

That means the Falcons will depend on reserves to play well moving forward, but this isn't asking someone to step up in an instant. Pees and the Falcons plan for these occurrences, which is why you saw Dean Marlowe get some extended playing time in Week 2. Dee Alford played a significant stretch in Week 4 and got a big pick to close the Browns out. Cornell Armstrong was thrust into action last week as a practice squad elevation, but all of those guys will be better for the experience.

The Falcons are constantly preparing reserves for big moments, with peer-to-peer coaching on the field and in the meeting rooms. These guys are getting schooled outside the spotlight, to prepare for moments when their number is inevitably called upon.