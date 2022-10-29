Five things to watch as Falcons host Carolina Panthers in Week 8 matchup

4. Falcons in need of long, productive drives

Atlanta's offense left something to be desired against the Bengals a week ago. Though they did rush for over 100 yards last Sunday, it wasn't enough against a fire-power Cincinnati offense that scored more often than not when it had the ball.

The Falcons are at their best when they're stringing long, six- or seven- or even eight-minute drives together. If they end in touchdowns? Even better. It's of the upmost importance that the Falcons get back to this formula of sustained offensive production after a second half in Cincinnati that saw Atlanta only accumulate 18 total plays.

The Falcons have to be more productive offensively in whatever way that production comes.

5. The NFC South standings

Let's get one thing straight here: It's only Week 8. No one is handing out trophies to the team who sits atop their division in Week 8.

Right now, though, that team is Atlanta.

What's interesting is that the Falcons are the only team in said division without a divisional win. And yet, they find themselves at the top.

They've lost to the Saints and Bucs, yes, but they're still 3-4 on the year, a record highlighted with wins over the Seahawks and 49ers.

The Falcons have a chance to earn their first divisional win of 2022 on Sunday, remaining at the top of the division for another week longer. The Panthers, on the other hand, are looking for their second straight divisional win. It should make for a competitive Sunday between the two.