Nerdy Birds: Arthur Smith offense sustaining drives, finishing in the red zone, plus Avery Williams and winning the field position battle

Over the season's first seven weeks, the Falcons have been one of the best teams at keeping drives alive. Atlanta has gotten a first down or touchdown on 72.3 percent of its offensive drives, ranking 10th in down set conversion rate. The Falcons have scored on 39.1 percent of their offensive possessions, which ranks 10th in the NFL, and their 2.12 points per drive rank ninth. The Falcons also have the sixth-lowest percentage of three-and-out drives and the second-lowest percentage of drives without gaining a first down or touchdown.