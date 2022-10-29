Falcons sign cornerback to active roster, designate two practice squad elevations vs. Carolina Panthers

The Falcons made moves to fortify a depleted secondary heading into Sunday's NFC South clash with the Carolina Panthers.
They signed cornerback Cornell Armstrong to the 53-man roster, the organization announced on Saturday, adding more permanent depth to a position group with Casey Hayward on IR and A.J. Terrell ailing with a hamstring injury.
There is no corresponding move, as the Falcons had an open roster spot. The Falcons also added a tight end when putting Hayward on IR on Oct. 18, so the Armstrong addition brings the cornerback corps to a stronger number. That's especially true with some uncertainty surrounding Dee Alford, who is questionable against Carolina with a hamstring issue.
Armstrong was a standard practice squad elevation against Cincinnati and then thrust into steady action after Terrell got hurt, finishing that game with eight tackles and a crucial pass breakup that forced a turnover on downs.
The Southern Mississippi product has playing experience, with 31 NFL games to his credit representing Miami, Houston and now Atlanta.
The Falcons also made safety Jovante Moffatt and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton standard practice squad elevations for this contest. Moffatt makes a fourth safety available, with Jaylinn Hawkins ruled out with a concussion. Dean Marlowe should start alongside Richie Grant, with Erik Harris and Moffatt in reserve.
Dalton strengthens the line, which had operated with a skeleton crew of Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, Timmy Horne and Abdullah Anderson up front. Dalton was with the team this preseason, released off IR with an injury settlement and returned to the practice squad during the regular season.
