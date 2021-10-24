Falcons inactives: Feleipe Franks, starting offensive line change impact lineup

Falcons keep Kaleb McGary on reserve/COVID-19 list, will not play in Miami

Oct 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- With the Falcons already placing Dante Fowler (knee) on IR, and ruling Avery Williams (hamstring) out, there were not too many questions coming into Sunday's game in Miami in regard to inactives. Ade Ogundeji was already slated to play a more extended role in Fowler's absence, and the Falcons were without Williams in London two weeks ago. Fellow rookies Richie Grant and Darren Hall split time at nickel then, and Olamide Zaccheaus returned punts in Williams' spot.

The prevailing wondering had to do more with the situation at right tackle. With Kaleb McGary placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the onset of the week, Smith said on Friday there was a small chance McGary could be active on game day according to how he tested out through the weekend. However, as Sunday arrives, McGary is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So, while he's not listed among the Falcons inactives, he will not see the field against the Dolphins. The Falcons will start either Jason Spriggs or Colby Gossett in his place.

With Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage's return, Frank Darby moves to the inactives list. And after being activated off IR before the London game, Kendall Sheffield finds himself inactive in Miami after playing against the Jets. This is likely due to the Falcons getting more depth in the secondary back, mainly Erik Harris following a calf injury.

The Falcons will keep two defensive linemen inactive this week: John Cominsky and Mike Pennel. Also of note across the defensive line, with Fowler out, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is active on Sunday after being a healthy scratch at points through the first five games.

Feleipe Franks is inactive as the Falcons continue to rely on Josh Rosen in the backup quarterback role. Smith spoke a bit on Franks' development on Friday, saying that just because the Falcons are moving him around in practice on the scout team doesn't mean they feel he is not progressing at the quarterback position. The coaching staff likes the looks Franks can give them in practice outside of what he does at quarterback.

Inactives:

15 QB Feleipe Franks

20 CB Kendall Sheffield

35 CB Avery Williams

48 LB Dorian Etheridge

50 DL John Cominsky

88 WR Frank Darby

98 DL Mike Pennel

