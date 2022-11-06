Falcons inactives: Atlanta announces list prior to hosting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

ATLANTA -- The Falcons have been busy manipulating the 53-man roster in the last 24 hours.
As an update: Atlanta activated Cordarrelle Patterson off injured reserve, and replaced him on IR with Elijah Wilkinson (knee).
Meanwhile, the Falcons released OLB Quinton Bell, but signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also elevated safety Jovante Moffatt and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad.
Why do we mention all of this? Because it sets up the Falcons inactives list ahead of their matchup with the Chargers at home.
RELATED CONTENT:
Moffatt's elevation was an important one as fellow safety Erik Harris was listed as inactive on Sunday.
Harris was limited in practice on Friday with an ankle injury. He was given the game designation of questionable before being ruled out 90 minutes prior to the start of the game.
This news continues to limit the Falcons secondary. With Casey Hayward on IR, A.J. Terrell out again this week as he continues to work through a hamstring injury and Dean Marlowe having been traded to Buffalo on Tuesday, the secondary's depth continues to be shaken up.
The good news for this secondary is that Jaylinn Hawkins has returned to full health after missing last week's entirety as he worked through concussion protocol. He will return to his starting spot alongside Richie Grant. As for the cornerbacks, expect Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong to get the start as they did last week against Carolina, with Isaiah Oliver playing nickel. Dee Alford could come in as relief in any of those spots.
In other inactives news, wide receiver Bryan Edwards returned to the inactives list.
Edwards was inactive for two games following the Falcons Week 2 loss to the Rams. He was active in Tampa Bay in Week 5 and has been on the active game day roster since. Through the last four games, Edwards has two catches for 13 yards.
Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:
S Erik Harris
CB A.J. Terrell
ILB Nate Landman
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson
The Falcons have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Los Angeles Chargers in Game 9, presented by Wells Fargo.