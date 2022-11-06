Falcons inactives: Atlanta announces list prior to hosting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

Erik Harris was listed as questionable on Friday with an ankle injury. His status is updated. 

Nov 06, 2022 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- The Falcons have been busy manipulating the 53-man roster in the last 24 hours.

As an update: Atlanta activated Cordarrelle Patterson off injured reserve, and replaced him on IR with Elijah Wilkinson (knee).

Meanwhile, the Falcons released OLB Quinton Bell, but signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also elevated safety Jovante Moffatt and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad.

Why do we mention all of this? Because it sets up the Falcons inactives list ahead of their matchup with the Chargers at home.

RELATED CONTENT:

Moffatt's elevation was an important one as fellow safety Erik Harris was listed as inactive on Sunday.

Harris was limited in practice on Friday with an ankle injury. He was given the game designation of questionable before being ruled out 90 minutes prior to the start of the game.

This news continues to limit the Falcons secondary. With Casey Hayward on IR, A.J. Terrell out again this week as he continues to work through a hamstring injury and Dean Marlowe having been traded to Buffalo on Tuesday, the secondary's depth continues to be shaken up.

The good news for this secondary is that Jaylinn Hawkins has returned to full health after missing last week's entirety as he worked through concussion protocol. He will return to his starting spot alongside Richie Grant. As for the cornerbacks, expect Darren Hall and Cornell Armstrong to get the start as they did last week against Carolina, with Isaiah Oliver playing nickel. Dee Alford could come in as relief in any of those spots.

AF_20221023_ATLatCIN_BM2_5120
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

In other inactives news, wide receiver Bryan Edwards returned to the inactives list.

Edwards was inactive for two games following the Falcons Week 2 loss to the Rams. He was active in Tampa Bay in Week 5 and has been on the active game day roster since. Through the last four games, Edwards has two catches for 13 yards.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

Arrival Photos | Week 9 Falcons vs Chargers 

The Falcons have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Los Angeles Chargers in Game 9, presented by Wells Fargo.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive lineman Colby Gossett #66 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 33

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 33

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 33

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 arrives prior to a game Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 arrives prior to a game Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 33

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrive prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 and tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrive prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 33

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 33

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 33

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 33

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #22 arrives prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_final_whsitle_1920x1080

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'He should never hang his head down': What Arthur Smith and Ta'Quon Graham said about late fourth quarter fumble

news

Bair: 'Every game matters': Missed opportunity vs. Chargers hurts Falcons' NFC South quest

Atlanta must do better in winnable games down stretch if they're to win their division

news

Finding the root of Falcons issues in loss to Los Angeles Chargers

What was the difference in the Falcons Week 9 loss? Defensive and offensive captains say it had to do with what they weren't able to do in critical down situations.

news

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons clash with L.A. Chargers

Falcons lose 20-17 on last-second field goal, drop below .500

news

Cordarrelle Patterson activated off IR among flurry of Falcons roster moves

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson placed on injured reserve with knee injury

news

Five things to watch as Falcons host Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

The Chargers will be without some of their top offensive weapons on Sunday. How does this affect what the Falcons can do in the secondary?

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing potential offensive line shakeup ahead of Week 9 face off vs. Chargers

Elijah Wilkinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Who slots into his spot at left guard?

news

Falcons injury report: Two Falcons starters ruled out of Week 9 contest vs. L.A. Chargers

Safety Erik Harris was designated as questionable for Sunday's game

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London's value, Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

We look at how carries might get distributed whenever Patterson returns in this Friday mailbag

news

Who will win, Falcons or Chargers? Expert Picks

The Falcons will clash against a stout Los Angeles Chargers team at home

news

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota as a runner and the Falcons balanced rushing attack

We dive deep into the numbers produced by Atlanta's highly-ranked run game heading into Week 9 clash with L.A. Chargers

Top News

'He should never hang his head down': What Arthur Smith and Ta'Quon Graham said about late fourth quarter fumble

Bair: 'Every game matters': Missed opportunity vs. Chargers hurts Falcons' NFC South quest

Finding the root of Falcons issues in loss to Los Angeles Chargers

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons clash with L.A. Chargers

Advertising