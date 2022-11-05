Cordarrelle Patterson activated off IR among flurry of Falcons roster moves

Getting Patterson back is a huge benefit to the run game, the passing game and the return game. The physical, fast and versatile talent will make an immediate impact in all those phases, especially to a ground game already going strong with Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley behind a stout offensive line.

Patterson's ability to work in the pattern – the man's a career receiver, after all – adds another dynamic threat for Marcus Mariota to find through the air and certainly changes the way you'll have to defend Kyle Pitts, Drake London and all of Arthur Smith's Falcons. He's also arguably the best kick returner of all time, so that's aa huge addition to special teams.

While those are all pluses, losing Wilkinson for at least four games with a knee injury is a setback. The starting left guard had fared well this season as a run blocker and pass protector, so playing without him for any stretch is not ideal. Interior lineman Matt Hennessy was seen taking first unit reps at left guard during open portions of practice -- he said he has been working there for weeks -- despite being a reserve center, which is likely why center/guard Ryan Neuzil is a practice squad elevation. Colby Gossett is also an option at guard.

Moffatt also makes sense as an elevation, with Erik Harris questionable (ankle) and Dean Marlowe traded to Buffalo just before the NFL trade deadline. The Falcons could still be thin at safety, though starting slot corner Isaiah Oliver has cross-trained there and could play there in a pinch.

Dalton gets promoted a week after he was a practice squad elevation and Matt Dickerson was inactive despite being on the 53-man roster. He also brings the defensive line group to six, creating some more injury protection.