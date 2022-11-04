Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota as a runner and the Falcons balanced rushing attack 

Balanced Rushing Attack

Atlanta's rushing attack has averaged 158.1 yards per game through eight weeks, good for fifth in the NFL. The Falcons have eclipsed 150 rushing yards in six of the first eight games of the season, tied with Cleveland for the second-most such games in the league this season, while Baltimore leads the way with seven games.

While Baltimore and Cleveland have been consistently successful running the ball with primary offensive weapons like Lamar Jackson and Nick Chubb, Atlanta has manufactured that same success on the ground, but doing so by committee. With Cordarrelle Patterson (340), Tyler Allgeier (324), Marcus Mariota (280) and Caleb Huntley (265), the 2022 Atlanta Falcons are the first team to have four players with at least 250 rushing yards through the first eight games of a season in NFL history.

Last week, we mentioned the importance of sustaining drives. Whether it's Patterson, Allgeier, Huntley or Mariota, Atlanta's offense has been able to move the chains consistently on the ground this season. The Falcons rushing attack has picked up 70 first downs on the ground and have converted 62.1 percent of third downs when running the ball. Not only has the rushing attack moved the ball between the 20s, but they've also had success punching it in. The Falcons have nine rushing touchdowns in the red zone this season, tied for the third most in the NFL.