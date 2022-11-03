'I feel pretty good': Cordarrelle Patterson on his return to practice, playing prospects and the Falcons running back room

Seeing how the young backs have progressed over the last few weeks, plus having Patterson back in the mix adds another layer to an already versatile offense.

"I think that's the beauty of when you have a guy like CP," running backs coach Michael Pitre said last week, "is that you do have some flexibility of where you can line some different guys up."

Before being placed on IR, Patterson totaled 340 rushing yards on 58 carries, three touchdowns, 28 receiving yards and 27 kick return yards while also earning NFC offensive player of week honors after a 141-yard rushing day against the Seahawks. That was the second game this season where he exceeded over 100 rushing yards.

With the Falcons sitting at No. 1 in the NFC South, Patterson's overall impact will be needed to remain there.

"It was hard being away so long but now I'm just glad to be back, to see all these smiling faces in here. And everybody's working, man," Patterson said. "I just feel like nobody missed a beat since I left, and everybody's just hungry, just ready to get it."

If Patterson is able to play in his first game back against a Chargers defense featuring some top talents, the Falcons offense will continue to trend towards the right direction.