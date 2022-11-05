Five things to watch as Falcons host Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

4. Limiting explosives

I said this after the Falcons loss in Cincinnati two Sunday's ago. I said it again following the overtime win against the Panthers last Sunday. So, third time's a charm, right?

Sticking with the defense a little longer, the biggest difference in this unit's success lies in how often they can limit explosive plays. Through the last two games, the Falcons have given up 17 explosive plays of 20 yards or more (10 against the Bengals and seven against the Panthers). This has been a lingering issues as the Falcons gave up 174 yards of offense by way of explosive plays in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Saints in Week 1.

Atlanta knows what the Chargers like to do with Herbert in the pocket: Cut that strong and accurate arm loose, right? Right.

If the Falcons can better limit explosives (particularly those that have been accumulated on third down) it could be the difference in the game.

5. A need to start fast

As I pointed out extensively in my notebook on Monday, the Falcons offense saw on Sunday why it's so important they start every game out on the right foot. Against Carolina, a slow start hindered the Falcons offensive production, eventually playing a part in the teams going to overtime.

Like the defensive section above, these slow starts are something that are most obvious in losses and close games. The issue, though, is that there really isn't a straight forward answer as to how to rectify the issue. If you look at it, the slow starts Atlanta's offense have had this year actually have different causes.

Even with that being said, though, the most obvious way this can change is if the Falcons do not give up negative plays as an offense. So, we're talking tackles for a loss and sacks.

Against the Panthers on Sunday, those negative plays are what contributed to Atlanta only having 50 net yards as an offense by the end of the first half. Though Carolina wasn't doing much better at that same point, for Atlanta to have the starts it wants - and needs - that number likely needs to be well over 100.