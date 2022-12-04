Falcons inactives: Arnold Ebiketie's status revealed ahead of game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Arnold Ebiketie, Chuma Edoga and Jalen Dalton were all listed as questionable on Friday. 

Dec 04, 2022 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- After being listed as questionable on Friday, Arnold Ebiketie (forearm), Chuma Edoga (knee) and Jalen Dalton (toe) were all listed as inactive for the Falcons Week 13 matchup against the Steelers at home.

Ebiketie's status was one on many's radar during Week 13's prep as he was limited with a forearm injury throughout the week's entirety. He was seen wearing a brace/cast on that left arm during practice.

AF_20221130_practice_SL2_0818
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

It's an injury that has lingered for Ebiketie. Though he was active last week against Washington, the rookie outside linebacker only played in nine defensive snaps against the Commanders before the forearm injury sidelined him for the rest of the game. With the Falcons bye week approaching this coming week, this could be the Falcons simply being conservative with Ebiketie to make sure he's at 100 percent when the final few weeks of the season arrive.

Ebiketie's absence could create an extended role for all of the Falcons outside linebackers. Lorenzo Carter and Ade Ogundeji will hold onto their starting roles, but their snap counts could increase, as could that of DeAngelo Malone's. The Falcons also used a standard practice squad elevation on Quinton Bell on Saturday, adding a little depth back to the position in Ebiketie's absence.

RELATED CONTENT:

Along with Ebiketie, Edoga and Dalton were both listed as inactive after working through injuries over the last two weeks. Unlike Ebiketie, both did not participate in at least one practice this week. Though neither were starters, they did play an important role in rotation and depth at the line of scrimmage.

With Elijah Wilkinson yet to be activated from injured reserve to the active roster and Edoga inactive again, the Falcons are likely to continue to start Colby Gossett at left guard.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 13:

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Jalen Dalton

2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats

Take a look at the colorful kicks for the 2022 NFL My Cause My Cleats campaign.

View of the cleats of Grady Jarrett for the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, December 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

Advertising