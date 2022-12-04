Falcons inactives: Arnold Ebiketie's status revealed ahead of game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

ATLANTA -- After being listed as questionable on Friday, Arnold Ebiketie (forearm), Chuma Edoga (knee) and Jalen Dalton (toe) were all listed as inactive for the Falcons Week 13 matchup against the Steelers at home.
Ebiketie's status was one on many's radar during Week 13's prep as he was limited with a forearm injury throughout the week's entirety. He was seen wearing a brace/cast on that left arm during practice.
It's an injury that has lingered for Ebiketie. Though he was active last week against Washington, the rookie outside linebacker only played in nine defensive snaps against the Commanders before the forearm injury sidelined him for the rest of the game. With the Falcons bye week approaching this coming week, this could be the Falcons simply being conservative with Ebiketie to make sure he's at 100 percent when the final few weeks of the season arrive.
Ebiketie's absence could create an extended role for all of the Falcons outside linebackers. Lorenzo Carter and Ade Ogundeji will hold onto their starting roles, but their snap counts could increase, as could that of DeAngelo Malone's. The Falcons also used a standard practice squad elevation on Quinton Bell on Saturday, adding a little depth back to the position in Ebiketie's absence.
Along with Ebiketie, Edoga and Dalton were both listed as inactive after working through injuries over the last two weeks. Unlike Ebiketie, both did not participate in at least one practice this week. Though neither were starters, they did play an important role in rotation and depth at the line of scrimmage.
With Elijah Wilkinson yet to be activated from injured reserve to the active roster and Edoga inactive again, the Falcons are likely to continue to start Colby Gossett at left guard.
Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 13:
S Jovante Moffatt
CB Rashad Fenton
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
ILB Nate Landman
OL Chuma Edoga
WR Frank Darby
DL Jalen Dalton
